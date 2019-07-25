|
Leona Baudoin Stafford, 90, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, July 26 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Leona is survived by her daughter Sheila; and sister, Virgie Baudoin Blanchard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Stafford Jr.; parents, Vivian and Leonard Baudoin; and brother-in-law, Howard Blanchard.
Special thanks to Dr. Nawaz, Dr. Richard Haydel and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their kindness and care of Mrs. Leona.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 25 to July 26, 2019