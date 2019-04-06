|
|
Leona H. Braud, 69, a native of Kraemer, Louisiana and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 6, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church, Kraemer, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Lawrence Martyr Cemetery, Kraemer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Braud; daughters, Nancy Braud Gros (Brandon), and Amy Braud; grandchildren, Breanna, Paul, Alayna, and Jacob Gros; fur-baby, Sasha; grand-doggy, Marie; siblings, Ray (Deborah), Delvin (Ann), Howard (Belinda), Randy (Susan), Ashton (Monica), David (Rachael), Gloria Hymel, Vickie (George) Clement, Peggy Brazan; sister-in-law, Sandra Hotard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melancent and Edith Hotard; brothers, Ronnie, Charlie and Arthur Hotard; Godchild, Ronnie Brazan; nieces, Amanda Hotard, Candace Reulet; brothers-in-law, Gaspard Brazan and Gene Hymel.
She will be missed by numerous nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Apr. 6, 2019