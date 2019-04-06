Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church
Kraemer, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church
Kraemer, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Braud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Braud


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona Braud Obituary
Leona H. Braud, 69, a native of Kraemer, Louisiana and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, April 6, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church, Kraemer, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Lawrence Martyr Cemetery, Kraemer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Braud; daughters, Nancy Braud Gros (Brandon), and Amy Braud; grandchildren, Breanna, Paul, Alayna, and Jacob Gros; fur-baby, Sasha; grand-doggy, Marie; siblings, Ray (Deborah), Delvin (Ann), Howard (Belinda), Randy (Susan), Ashton (Monica), David (Rachael), Gloria Hymel, Vickie (George) Clement, Peggy Brazan; sister-in-law, Sandra Hotard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melancent and Edith Hotard; brothers, Ronnie, Charlie and Arthur Hotard; Godchild, Ronnie Brazan; nieces, Amanda Hotard, Candace Reulet; brothers-in-law, Gaspard Brazan and Gene Hymel.

She will be missed by numerous nephews, nieces, family, and friends.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now