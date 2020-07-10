Leona Cantrelle Adams, 86, a native of Larose and a resident of Raceland, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Social distancing and masks are required.



She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Dr. Jay) Brooks, Linda (Bobby) Wheatley, and Sandra (Dean) Hotard; grandchildren, Matthew (Albany), Dr. Sarah (Joshua) Knight, Elise (Cory) Blanchard, and Dr. Kate (Brandon) Foret; and great-grandchildren, Grant, Jackson Knight, Parker Knight and Victoria Knight.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Nessey Joseph Adams; father, Wilkerson Cantrelle; mother, Theodosia Cantrelle Gros; stepfather, Lovincy Gros; brothers, Warren and Lester Cantrelle; and sisters, Bertha Bernard and Lorina Palencia.



Leona was a member of the Catholic Daughters of St. Hilary and an auxiliary member of American Legion 349, VFW Post 3665, 40/8 and the United Veterans League.



The family would like to thank their relatives, friends, neighbors and the staff of Chateau Terrebonne Health and Rehab Center for their support.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.



