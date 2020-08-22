1/1
Leona Lapeyrouse Blanchard
Leona Lapeyrouse Blanchard, 92, of Chauvin, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Visitation is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Julie), Quentin "Timmy" (Emilie), Benny (Debbie), James (Cheri), Matt (Vickie), and Ted Blanchard; daughters, Julie Duplantis (Fredrick), Marilyn Domangue (Edward), Ellen Dupre (Danny), and Martha Rodrigue; sisters, Mazie Orgeron and Linda Martin (Rudy); 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius A. Blanchard; father, Louis Lapeyrouse; mother, Gladys Lapeyrouse; companion, Mancy Joseph Dantin; brothers, LeeRoy Lapeyrouse, Norman Lapeyrouse, and Aaron Lapeyrouse; sisters, Eula Adams and Louella Mount; grandchildren, Casey Blanchard, Trevor Blanchard, and Haley Lirette; and son-in-law, Carroll Dupre.
She was very proud of her family and loved sharing memories. No one ever did anything for her that wasn't reciprocated twice over.
A special thanks to Margaret and Lisa for their care and support.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
24
Burial
St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
