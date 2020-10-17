Leona Rita Lirette Guidry
Leona Rita Lirette Guidry, age 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence. She was a native and resident of Theriot, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Chapel Dauphine beginning at 9:00 a.m. until at 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery.
Leona is survived by her sons, Randy Guidry, Sr., Jessie J. Guidry, Sr. and wife, Darlene; daughter, Sandy G. Wuellner and Joseph Sr.; brothers, Daniel "Bucky" Lirette, and Dennis Lirette, Jr. and wife, Elaine, sister, Angelia "Luchie" Durio and husband, Arthur; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Junius Guidry; parents, Dennis Joseph Sr. and Marie Liner Lirette; brothers, Roosevelt Lirette and wife, Lucretia, Hillary Lirette, and Jimmy Lirette; sisters, Velma DeHart and husband, Raymond Sr, Jeannie Trahan and husband, Reynard, and Violet Robichaux and husband, Laban Sr.; daughter-in-law, Tina Hebert Guidry; sister-in-law, Glenda Lirette.
Leona was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing poker machines and bingo, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Guidry family.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements, 5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360, Phone: 985-868-2536, Fax: 985-876-5032