Aunt Leona, you were the happiest person I know. I have lots of great memories of you and not one is of you being angry. You always had a smile to share with others. Nobody was a stranger. You were the hardest working woman I have ever known. You taught me how to peel crabs, shrimp and crawfish. You were a great cook. You really just enjoyed life and took it as it came. You deserve to rest in peace. I will miss you so much. I love you!

Cheryl Levron

