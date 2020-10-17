1/1
Leona Rita Lirette Guidry
1937 - 2020
Leona Rita Lirette Guidry
Leona Rita Lirette Guidry, age 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence. She was a native and resident of Theriot, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Chapel Dauphine beginning at 9:00 a.m. until at 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery.
Leona is survived by her sons, Randy Guidry, Sr., Jessie J. Guidry, Sr. and wife, Darlene; daughter, Sandy G. Wuellner and Joseph Sr.; brothers, Daniel "Bucky" Lirette, and Dennis Lirette, Jr. and wife, Elaine, sister, Angelia "Luchie" Durio and husband, Arthur; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Junius Guidry; parents, Dennis Joseph Sr. and Marie Liner Lirette; brothers, Roosevelt Lirette and wife, Lucretia, Hillary Lirette, and Jimmy Lirette; sisters, Velma DeHart and husband, Raymond Sr, Jeannie Trahan and husband, Reynard, and Violet Robichaux and husband, Laban Sr.; daughter-in-law, Tina Hebert Guidry; sister-in-law, Glenda Lirette.
Leona was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing poker machines and bingo, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Aunt Leona, you were the happiest person I know. I have lots of great memories of you and not one is of you being angry. You always had a smile to share with others. Nobody was a stranger. You were the hardest working woman I have ever known. You taught me how to peel crabs, shrimp and crawfish. You were a great cook. You really just enjoyed life and took it as it came. You deserve to rest in peace. I will miss you so much. I love you!
Cheryl Levron
Family
October 15, 2020
My Dear Sister in law ,you were such a good person ,fun loving and awesome friend .we love you and will miss you so much .RIP Leona ,fly high with the angels
Elaine Lirette
Sister
