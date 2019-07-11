|
Leonard "Bird" Ayrow Sr. departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Plaquemine Caring Nursing Home. He was 64, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, Moses Baptist Church. Burial in Halfway Cemetery in Gray.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Denise Ayrow; son, Leonard Ayrow Jr.; brother, Louis Ayrow; uncles, Joseph Cooks and Junius Scott Sr.; four grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Hasker Ayrow Sr.; son, Louis "T.T. Bird" Ayrow; brothers, Gilbert Banks, Hasker Ayrow Jr., and June Ayrow; and sisters, Gloria A. Bennett and Denise Ayrow.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019