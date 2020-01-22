Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendswood Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Friendswood Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Holt Obituary
Leonard "Jackleg" Holt, 65, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the service to start at 12 p.m., at Friendswood Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joy Guidry Holt; children, Tiffany Holt, Ryan Holt, Trent Holt and Mecylah Danley; like a daughter, Reagen Fonseca and grandchild, Laila; like a son, Taj Butler; siblings, Willie Jean Holt, Julius Holt (Phillis), Timothy Holt (Carmen), Dennis Martinear (Charlene), Shelia Martinear, Kenneth Martinear (Bettie), Rhonda Morgan and Perry Gullett (Miranda); and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Holt and Daisy Hamelin; twin brother, Gleonard Holt; grandparents, Daddy Joe and Macarrie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -