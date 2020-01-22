|
|
Leonard "Jackleg" Holt, 65, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the service to start at 12 p.m., at Friendswood Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joy Guidry Holt; children, Tiffany Holt, Ryan Holt, Trent Holt and Mecylah Danley; like a daughter, Reagen Fonseca and grandchild, Laila; like a son, Taj Butler; siblings, Willie Jean Holt, Julius Holt (Phillis), Timothy Holt (Carmen), Dennis Martinear (Charlene), Shelia Martinear, Kenneth Martinear (Bettie), Rhonda Morgan and Perry Gullett (Miranda); and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Holt and Daisy Hamelin; twin brother, Gleonard Holt; grandparents, Daddy Joe and Macarrie.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020