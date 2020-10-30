1/1
Leonard James Pizzolatto Jr.
Leonard James Pizzolatto, Jr.
Houma - Leonard James Pizzolatto, Jr., age 90, passed away on October 20, 2020. Leonard was a born in Essex, Maryland and a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Mulberry Baptist Church on Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Terrebonne Memorial Park.
Leonard is survived by his sons, Leonard J. Pizzolatto, III and wife Marena and Michael Pizzolatto and wife Dorla, grandchildren, Derek Pizzolatto, Natalie Pizzolatto Moser and husband Joseph, Emily Pizzolatto Collins and husband Nick, and Kayla Pizzolatto Folse and husband Jordan; three great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Talbot; brother, John Pizzolatto.
Leonard is preceded in death by his wife Iris Guidry Pizzolatto; parents, Leonard Pizzolatto, Sr. and Grace Battee Pizzolatto; sister, Mary Picou.
Leonard was a well-respected businessman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His hobbies included fishing and model airplanes. Leonard and his brother Johnny were in business for over fifty years. He was also a thirty-second-degree mason. Leonard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for two years.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leonard James Pizzolatto, Jr.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
