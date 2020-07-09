Leonard "Miami" Lews, Jr., 51, a native of Belle Rose, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence in Belle Rose. A memorial service will be held.



Leonard is survived by his brothers, Carl (Artemise), Martin (Carol), and Claudia (Karen) Lewis; sisters, Martha and Shirlynn Lewis, Michelle Jacobs (Alton), and Ladinia Stewart; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Shirley Lewis; sisters, Sonolia Williams and Norma Jean Lewis; and brother, Lenzo Lewis.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.



