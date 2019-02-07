Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Leonard S. Jackson Sr., age 69, a native and resident of Paincourtville, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose, with cremation following.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer E. W. Jackson; daughter, Kizzy Jackson Parker (Byron Sr.); sisters, Yvonne Williams (Samuel) and Valerie J. Miller; brothers, Gary and Donald Jackson; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Leonard "Bronco" Jackson Jr.; parents, Corrine W. and Clarence Jackson Sr.; brother, Clarence Jackson Jr.; and mother and father-in-law, Ethel B. and Oscar Williams.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home of Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
