Leonard William Doucet
Houma - Leonard William Doucet, age 63, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 a.m.
Leonard is survived by his mother, Stella Josephine Zaunbrecher Doucet; sons, Erik P. Doucet and Kasey, and Jordan J. Doucet; brothers, Karl W. and John W. Doucet; sister, Gwen D. Orgeron; grandchildren, Kelsey Elizabeth and Eli Paul Doucet; and former wife, Bonnie Hebert Doucet.
Leonard is preceded in death by his father, James William Doucet; and brother, Larry W. Doucet.
Leonard was a Terrebonne High School Graduate and went on to Nicholls State University where he received his accounting degree. Later achieved his CPA certificate. He was CFO at TGMC, and during this time he received his MBA. He retired from Physician's Surgical Hospital where he was the CFO and the Assistant Administrator. He was a member of the Houma Golf Club. He enjoyed playing golf and music with his family, friends and buddies. He was well-liked and respected by his former employees, family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
.
