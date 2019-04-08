|
Leonce Joseph Lirette, 83, a native and resident of the St. Charles Community, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his nephew, Herman Thibodaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samson Lirette Sr. and Hilda Hymel; stepmother, Anita Boudreaux Lirette; brother, Samson Lirette Jr.; and sister, Sadie Mae Thibodaux.
Special thanks to the staff of Audubon Health & Rehab.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019