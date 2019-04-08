Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonce Lirette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonce Joseph Lirette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonce Joseph Lirette Obituary
Leonce Joseph Lirette, 83, a native and resident of the St. Charles Community, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his nephew, Herman Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samson Lirette Sr. and Hilda Hymel; stepmother, Anita Boudreaux Lirette; brother, Samson Lirette Jr.; and sister, Sadie Mae Thibodaux.

Special thanks to the staff of Audubon Health & Rehab.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now