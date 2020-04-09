Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Leotha Verrett Charles

Leotha Verrett Charles Obituary
Leotha Verrett Charles, 90, was born on February 21, 1930 in Thibodaux. She transitioned peacefully on April 1, 2020.

A private graveside service was held at the Zion Memorial Cemetery, 262 Sanders St. in Thibodaux.

Leotha was the beloved mother of Edwina Lenette Charles McCray (Frank, Jr.) and Edwin F. Charles, III (Barbara). She is also survived by three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, three godchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edwin "Foots" Charles, Jr.; her son, Norris Lee Charles; parents Rev. James C. Verrett, Sr. and Viola Lee Verrett; and four sisters-in-law.

Leotha attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the senior choir. One of her passions in life was singing in that wonderful soprano voice.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
