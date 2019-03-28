Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Lerenzo D’Quan Antonio Price

Lerenzo D’Quan Antonio Price Obituary
Lerenzo "Zo" D'Quan Antonio Price departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 23, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Tulsa.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 La. 945 in Donaldsonville. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Virginia Baptist Church, 145 Virginia St. in Belle Rose. Services conducted by Rev. Lloyd Jones.

Burial following in the church cemetery.

Lerenzo is survived by his parents, Calona P. and La'Kita Robertson; and grandparents, Lorna Price, Warren Washington, Dianne Robertson and Nathaniel Every, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Myrtle Price; and aunt, Betty Price.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
