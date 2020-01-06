|
|
Leroy Anthony Kraemer, 77, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma. Burial to follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Adeline Duet Kraemer; son, Roy Kraemer and wife, Angelic; three daughters, Cheryl Voisin and husband, Ricky, Roxanne Rister and husband, Norman, and Melissa Barras; seven grandchildren, Sandi Duplechin and husband, Aaron, Kim Whitney and husband, Abraham, Courtney and Lexy Rister, USMC Sgt. Hunter S. Kraemer, Claude Barras III and wife, Kaylee, and Payton Barras; and nine great-grandchildren, Morgan and Landon Duplechin, Emily, Baylen, Adalyn, Carson, Riley, and Isaac Whitney and Kaydance Barras.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Clara Landry Kraemer; sister, Modez Deroche; and three brothers, Raymond, Chester and Robert "Bobby" Kraemer.
Leroy was a homebuilder for many years and was a hardworking man. He loved hunting and
fishing. But most of all, he loved his wife, family, and his dear friends.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020