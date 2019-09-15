Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
1929 - 2019
Leroy Anthony Martin Obituary
Leroy Anthony Martin, 90, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until funeral services. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon with burial in the church cemetery.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy "Dot" Guidry Martin; son Perry Martin; daughter Lisa Martin, daughter-in-law Tammy L. Martin, sister Betty M. Naquin, grandchildren Hal (Alexandra) Martin, Kaitlyn (Samuel) Chauvin, Katelyn Richard, Camille Richard and great-grandchild Trinity Edwards.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt E. and Helen Callais Martin and son Michael Hal Martin.

Leroy served as Chief Deputy Assessor for 31 years, and was elected Parish Assessor for 16 years, president of the La. Assessors Association, Master of Ceremonies for various events, notary for over 40 years, radio disc jockey for 30 years for KTIB, past secretary of the Drainage District, historical columnist for the Houma Times and the Lafourche Gazette, an avid musician and songwriter and a member of the National Guard.

Samart-Mothe is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
