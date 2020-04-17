|
Leroy J. Gauthreaux, 89, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Labadieville, passed away on April 15, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in his memory in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.
He is survived by sons, Ronald J. Gauthreaux and companion Joyce Andras, and Barry M. Gauthreaux and wife Jeanne; daughter-in-law, Pamela Gauthreaux; sister, Hazel Duet; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by wives, Diane D. Gauthreaux and Mathilda Gauthreaux; parents, Aubin and Cora Gauthreaux; son, Wallace J. Gauthreaux, Sr.; brothers, Antoine, Murphy, Russel, Edward and Roland; and sisters, Elsie, Cecile and Letitia.
We, the Gauthreaux Family, would like to give a very special "thank you" to his granddaughters, Crystal Breaux and Bonnie Gauthreaux, the staff of Thibodaux Healthcare Center, and all the doctors and nurses, especially Taylon Blanchard, who was amazing in caring for him, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for all the loving care they have given him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020