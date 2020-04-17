Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Gauthreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy J. Gauthreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy J. Gauthreaux Obituary
Leroy J. Gauthreaux, 89, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Labadieville, passed away on April 15, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held in his memory in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

He is survived by sons, Ronald J. Gauthreaux and companion Joyce Andras, and Barry M. Gauthreaux and wife Jeanne; daughter-in-law, Pamela Gauthreaux; sister, Hazel Duet; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by wives, Diane D. Gauthreaux and Mathilda Gauthreaux; parents, Aubin and Cora Gauthreaux; son, Wallace J. Gauthreaux, Sr.; brothers, Antoine, Murphy, Russel, Edward and Roland; and sisters, Elsie, Cecile and Letitia.

We, the Gauthreaux Family, would like to give a very special "thank you" to his granddaughters, Crystal Breaux and Bonnie Gauthreaux, the staff of Thibodaux Healthcare Center, and all the doctors and nurses, especially Taylon Blanchard, who was amazing in caring for him, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for all the loving care they have given him.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -