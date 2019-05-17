Home

Leroy "Bae-Doe" J. Loupe, 79, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his brother, Wilcliff Loupe; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Claribel Waguespack Loupe; parents, Leon and Maggie Chaisson Loupe; brothers, Emile, Sidney, Davis and William Loupe; and sisters, Belta Sampey and Leona Delaune.

He was a member of the Lockport Fire Department.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 17 to May 18, 2019
