Leroy Joseph "Jyd" Johnson Sr.
Leroy "JYD" Joseph Johnson, Sr.
Thibodaux - Leroy "JYD" Joseph Johnson, Sr. 60, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.
He is survived by his son, LeRoy Smith, Jr. (Brittany); daughters, LaKeisha Johnson, Dominique Patterson (Vacairri) and Kally Smith: twenty grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Louis, Jr., Chris and Kevin Johnson (Krishona); sisters, Kathy and Elouise Johnson, Valerie Walker (Lionel) and Roxanne Southall (Corey).
He was preceded in death by his son, O'Brien Young, parents, Louis, Sr. and Audrey Cheatham Johnson; brother, Lionel Johnson, Sr.; sister, Agnes Johnson; nephews, Donavon King and Dale Gordan; and great nephew, Rashyard King.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
26
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
26
Burial
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
