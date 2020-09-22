Leroy "JYD" Joseph Johnson, Sr.

Thibodaux - Leroy "JYD" Joseph Johnson, Sr. 60, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.

He is survived by his son, LeRoy Smith, Jr. (Brittany); daughters, LaKeisha Johnson, Dominique Patterson (Vacairri) and Kally Smith: twenty grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Louis, Jr., Chris and Kevin Johnson (Krishona); sisters, Kathy and Elouise Johnson, Valerie Walker (Lionel) and Roxanne Southall (Corey).

He was preceded in death by his son, O'Brien Young, parents, Louis, Sr. and Audrey Cheatham Johnson; brother, Lionel Johnson, Sr.; sister, Agnes Johnson; nephews, Donavon King and Dale Gordan; and great nephew, Rashyard King.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



