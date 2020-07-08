Leroy Joseph Rome, 85, died peacefully at 10:37 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born on April 28, 1935, he was a native and resident of Vacherie.



A private service will be held.



Leroy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bertha Marie Oubre Rome; children, Kevin Rome, Lona Lasserre (Brian), Myra Peltier (Barry), Jessica Folse (Wade), and Joan Rome; and sister, Doris Richardel (Fred).



He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Peltier (Montana), John Lasserre, Brittany Folse, Sora and Jade Philip; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kennedy Peltier.



He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Myrtle (Mattie) Rome; daughter, Lola Rome; brothers, Eddie, Lloyd, Harry, Tillman, Clifton; and sisters, Rosemary, Lucy, Adeline, and Florence.



Leroy loved to garden, hunt, fish, and spend time with family.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





