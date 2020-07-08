1/1
Leroy Joseph Rome
Leroy Joseph Rome, 85, died peacefully at 10:37 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born on April 28, 1935, he was a native and resident of Vacherie.

A private service will be held.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bertha Marie Oubre Rome; children, Kevin Rome, Lona Lasserre (Brian), Myra Peltier (Barry), Jessica Folse (Wade), and Joan Rome; and sister, Doris Richardel (Fred).

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Peltier (Montana), John Lasserre, Brittany Folse, Sora and Jade Philip; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Kennedy Peltier.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Myrtle (Mattie) Rome; daughter, Lola Rome; brothers, Eddie, Lloyd, Harry, Tillman, Clifton; and sisters, Rosemary, Lucy, Adeline, and Florence.

Leroy loved to garden, hunt, fish, and spend time with family.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
