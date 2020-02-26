|
|
Leroy "Gut" Norman Sr., age 78, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24 surrounded by his loving family at Terrebonne General Medical Center. He left this world behind to be reunited with his late parents, Albert and Eula Mae Norman. He now rests in the arms of his lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 La. 311 in Houma, on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. until his Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.
Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diana Mosely Norman; children Leroy Norman, Jr. (Johnell Bergeron), Stephanie Norman Nisby (Kenneth Nisby Sr.), Carla Norman Popularas (Eric Popularas), and Dontrell Norman; grandchildren Brandi, Kayla, Keiera, Kenneth, Jr., Jessica, Alexis and Erin; great-granddaughter Krystian; siblings Joseph, Sr. (Leona Norman), Bernard "Butch" (Ethel Norman), Benjamin (Darlene Norman), Constance (Carl Bailey), Patricia (Harry Granger) and Brenda (Herbert Scott).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Norman Sr. and Eula Mae Matthews Norman; and brothers Albert Norman Jr. and Charles P. Norman Sr.
Leroy was a good man who loved his family and his community. He was kind, generous, and a great provider. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Leroy was hard-working and owned his own business, Leroy Norman Concrete. He was in concrete construction for over fifty years and was one of the first African-Americans to start a business in Gibson.
Leroy was very talented, meticulous, and known for his gardening, hunting and fishing skills. Above all, Leroy was a God-fearing man and a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Gibson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army (Vietnam veteran). Leroy was also a Masonic member of the Pomegranate Lodge #135 of Gibson. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020