Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Paul Guidry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Paul Guidry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leroy Paul Guidry Obituary
Leroy Paul Guidry, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 12, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Andreen Anderson Guidry; son, Steven Guidry; daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rhonda Bush, Ronnie Bush, Tara Bush and Tanya Bush.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubin and Ida LeCompte Guidry; sister, Maybelle Dugas; and three brothers, Hugh, Ray and Curtis Guidry.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.