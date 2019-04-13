|
|
Leroy Paul Guidry, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on April 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Andreen Anderson Guidry; son, Steven Guidry; daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rhonda Bush, Ronnie Bush, Tara Bush and Tanya Bush.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubin and Ida LeCompte Guidry; sister, Maybelle Dugas; and three brothers, Hugh, Ray and Curtis Guidry.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019