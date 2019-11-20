Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Houma, LA
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Houma, LA
Leroy Rhodes Obituary
Leroy Rhodes, 90, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma.

He is survived by his son, Leroy Rhodes Jr. (Suzette); daughters, Kimela Pellegrin (Craig) and Dawn Hebert (Todd); brothers, Michael Rhodes (Patty) and Bobby Rhodes (Sherlyn); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and godchildren, Donna Rhodes and Benny Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gale Pellegrin Rhodes; daughter, Tamela Rhodes; son, Randall Rhodes; parents, Murphy and Ella Price Rhodes; and brothers, Kenneth, Pat, Lloyd and Myron Rhodes.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
