Leroy Thomas Sr., 71, a native and resident of Houma; passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4789 Bayouside Dr. in Chauvin.
He is survived by his daughters, Timika T. Ross (Carl Sr.), Daphne Thomas, Lindsay Thomas and Quinnata Thomas; son, Leroy Thomas Jr.; brother, Field Thomas, Jr. (Joan); sisters, Mary Lee Williams (Joseph Leroy), Bertha Franklin; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Field Thomas Sr. and Oceola Smith Thomas; daughter, Sherrill Patrice Davis; brother, Wallace S. Thomas Sr.; and nephew, Wallace S. Thomas Jr.
He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019