Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Thomas Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Thomas Sr. Obituary
Leroy Thomas Sr., 71, a native and resident of Houma; passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4789 Bayouside Dr. in Chauvin.

He is survived by his daughters, Timika T. Ross (Carl Sr.), Daphne Thomas, Lindsay Thomas and Quinnata Thomas; son, Leroy Thomas Jr.; brother, Field Thomas, Jr. (Joan); sisters, Mary Lee Williams (Joseph Leroy), Bertha Franklin; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Field Thomas Sr. and Oceola Smith Thomas; daughter, Sherrill Patrice Davis; brother, Wallace S. Thomas Sr.; and nephew, Wallace S. Thomas Jr.

He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now