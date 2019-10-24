|
Leroy Thomas Sr., 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4789 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin.
He is survived by his daughters, Temek T. Ross (Carl Sr.), Daphne Thomas, Lindsay Thomas and Quinnata Thomas; son Leroy Thomas Jr.; brother Field Thomas Jr. (Joan); sisters Mary Lee Williams (Maj. Joseph Leroy) and Bertha Franklin; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Field Thomas Sr. and Oceola Smith Thomas; and brother Wallace S. Thomas Sr.
He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019