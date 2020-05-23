Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Leslie Charles Lander Sr. Obituary
Leslie Charles Lander Sr., 78, a native of Redwood, CA and resident of Bourg, passed away on May 20, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Lucille Lander; son, Leslie Charles Lander Jr.; daughter, Evadne Lee Lander; brothers, Scott, Brad, Michael, and George Lander; sisters, Charlene Cherie Frabbiele Luc, Fleta and Nelda; grandchildren, Margarite Laforce, Bryana Harding, and Brad Melancon; great grandchildren, Maia, Christopher, Abby, Brad Jr., Christian, Emma, Ashton, Micah, and Macyn; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenita Tacea and Carl Tacea; paternal father, Leslie Redfield Lander; and daughter, Glinda Starr Lander.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be greatly missed.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 25, 2020
