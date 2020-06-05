Leslie Faye Johnson VanOsdale, 81, passed away surrounded by her family at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 6 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 2 p.m., with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



Leslie is survived by daughters Shaun VanOsdale Drapekin (Scott), Daria VanOsdale Hebert (Scott), and Rachel VanOsdale Masters, all from Houma; grandchildren Brady Drapekin, M.D., Bethany Drapekin Guidry, Hannah Hebert Gautreaux, Julia Hebert, Sylvia Masters, Maximilian Masters, Leslie Masters, Roman Masters and Raquel Masters; and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Percival and Sylvia Ray Johnson and son-in-law, Kimble Masters.



Leslie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her children and family. Some of her happiest moments and greatest joys were spent singing and directing her choir, Les Amis de la Chanson. She gave of her extraordinary talents as a musician for many years at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store