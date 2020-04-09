|
Leslie H. Lausen, 77, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Burial will be in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela M. Lausen; sons, Michael Lausen and wife Kelli, Brian Lausen and his wife Dawn, and Andrew Lausen; grandchildren, Shawnee Romero, Marissa Lausen, Destin Lausen, Trace Townsend, Andrew Townsend, Liam Lausen, Elijah Lausen, Alora Sunn, Kristen Bergren, Luciana Lausen and Francesa Lausen; and great-grandchildren, Autumn Lausen, Jayse and Aylee Romero.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Lausen and Mary Kinsinger; and his brother David Schuki.
Leslie served on active duty in the U.S. Army at Ft. Riley, Kansas, Germany, and then Vietnam from 1966-1967 with the 3rd Infantry Division with both the 22nd and 2nd Regiment's with combat operations heavy fighting in the Binh Dinh Province where over 2600 men were killed and many captured by enemy forces.
He later became a lifetime member of the VFW, and founder of Lausen's Bail Bonds, a family established company that serves throughout Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes. Many families came to trust him during difficult times with their loved ones. Leslie set the standard for others by caring for his customers like he would his own family members and treating them with the utmost respect and fairness. His sincere concern and commitment to people allowed him to stand out from all others. He worked to make their stress and worries disappear and bring a sense of peace and ease to all he met.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and customers.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020