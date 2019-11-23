|
Leslie J. "Les" Thibodaux Jr., 54, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Les is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh Thibodaux; brothers, Perry (Debra) Thibodaux and Philip Thibodaux; sisters, Carol (Linton) Duet, Linda (Steve) Lefort and Donna (Mark) McVicker.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Sr. and Alice Thibodaux.
Les served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019