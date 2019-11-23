Home

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
Leslie J. "Les" Thibodaux Jr.

Leslie J. "Les" Thibodaux Jr. Obituary
Leslie J. "Les" Thibodaux Jr., 54, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Les is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh Thibodaux; brothers, Perry (Debra) Thibodaux and Philip Thibodaux; sisters, Carol (Linton) Duet, Linda (Steve) Lefort and Donna (Mark) McVicker.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Sr. and Alice Thibodaux.

Les served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
