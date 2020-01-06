|
Leslie Jane Buquet Fedele, 61, native of Swindon, England and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, with her family by her side.
Private visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for close family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Holy Family Church in Dulac, followed by burial in the church cemetery. Contact Leslie's children for more details.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Fedele; son, Gerald Thibodeaux Jr.; four daughters, Dale Ryman and husband, Jeremy Ryman, India Thibodeaux and fiancé, Paul Eschete, Jammie LeBoeuf and husband, John Paul LeBoeuf, and Jade Fedele and husband, Mohamad Judeh; 13 grandchildren, Brandon, Michael, Jacob, Aidan and Owen Ryman, Nevaeh, Zoe, and Koralyn LeBoeuf, Cheyanne Lebouef, Phoenix Thibodeaux, Grayson and Leah Eschete, and Hamza Judeh; sister-in-law, Judy Buquet; niece, Christina Buquet; and nephew, Gene Buquet Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elma Buquet; brothers, Gene Sr., Arthur Jr., and Dale John Buquet; and grandsons, Kaidon LeBoeuf and Zakariya Judeh.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help with final expenses.
Samart Funeral Home in Gray is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020