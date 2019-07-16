|
Lester "LJ" Joseph Vedros Jr., 62, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, and will continue Saturday, July 20, at Holy Savior Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. until service time. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
LJ is survived by his wife, Charlene Danos Vedros; children, Jai Joseph Vedros (Jessica), and Angel Marie Theriot (Scott); eight grandchildren, Blade Vedros, Chandler Vedros, Ava Vedros, Jordan Breaux, Gracie Galiano, Jacon Theriot, Cara Plaisance, Andrew Plaisance; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Sherman, and Kaylee Breaux; sister, Charlotte Parr; brothers, Craig and Todd Vedros; four nephews; one niece; four great-nephews; and four great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Joseph Vedros Sr. and Verna Marie Punch Vedros; daughter, Chastity Ann Vedros; and sister, Lisa Ann Vedros Jarreau.
LJ enjoyed shrimping, fishing, pig roasts with friends and cooking cracklin. He was an amazing husband and father who loved his family including his friends. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going on motorcycle runs with his friends in the biking community.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 17, 2019