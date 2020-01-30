Home

More Obituaries for Lester Prejeant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Prejeant

Lester Prejeant Obituary
Lester Prejeant, 80, a native of Chene Vert (St. Rose Plantation), La., and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth Prejeant; children, Chrystle Pitre and husband, David Pitre, Leslie Prejeant and companion, Lester Lassere, and Troy Prejeant, Sr. and wife, Tonya Prejeant; grandchildren, Macy Pitre Gosser and husband, Brandon Gosser, Samantha Prejeant and companion, Jimmy Verdin, Troy Prejeant Jr. and companion, Michell Parks, Benton Adams, and Grant Adams; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Westerfield, Paislee Verdin, and Easton Gosser; and sister, Dorothy Naquin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Prosper Prejeant and Alice Bergeron Prejeant; and siblings, Jesse Prejeant, Chester Prejeant, Beulah Guillot, Eula Gauthreaux, Eunice Gauthreaux, Enola Thibodaux and Doris Boudreaux.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
