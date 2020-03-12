|
Lethicia "Tessie" Truehill Jacobs departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 55, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and continue from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Virginia Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Lethicia is survived by her daughter, Blyss Jacobs; son Bobby Jacobs Jr.; eight grandchildren; sister Toni T. Joseph (Lynwood); brother, Kirby Truehill (Stephanie); uncle Royal Brown (Sally); aunts Isabella Moore and Geraldine Norris; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020