Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lethicia Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lethicia Truehill "Tessie" Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lethicia Truehill "Tessie" Jacobs Obituary
Lethicia "Tessie" Truehill Jacobs departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 55, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Belle Rose.

Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and continue from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Virginia Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Lethicia is survived by her daughter, Blyss Jacobs; son Bobby Jacobs Jr.; eight grandchildren; sister Toni T. Joseph (Lynwood); brother, Kirby Truehill (Stephanie); uncle Royal Brown (Sally); aunts Isabella Moore and Geraldine Norris; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lethicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -