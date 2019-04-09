Home

Lettie Mae Porche-Singleton

Lettie Mae Porche-Singleton Obituary
Lettie Mae Porche-Singleton, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 3:34 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Milton Singleton; sons, Varick (Cheryl) and Patrick Johnson (Elisha), and Milton Singleton; daughter, Paula Singleton; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Anthony and Bobby (Ida) Porche; and sister, Janet Williams.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Edward T. Johnson; parents, Daniel and Rita Daigs Porche; brothers, Milton, Claudell and Michael Porche; and sister, Sandra Rener.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
