Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox Funeral Homes
724 Broadway St
Delhi, LA 71232
(318) 878-3637
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox Funeral Homes
724 Broadway St
Delhi, LA 71232
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Cox Funeral Homes
724 Broadway St
Delhi, LA 71232
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Delhi, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Abbey
75376 River Road
St. Benedict, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lev Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lev Magruder Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lev Magruder Dawson Obituary
On Oct. 8, 2019, Lev Magruder Dawson died peacefully at the age of 81 in Delhi, LA surrounded by family. He was born in Braddock, PA and was raised in Woodville, MS and Natchez, MS; he called both places home. Lev spent his formative years at St. Joseph Abbey in Covington. Upon leaving Covington he joined the Navy. Lev studied engineering at University of Southwestern Louisiana where he met the love of his life, Anne Soulier to whom he was married for 54 wonderful years.

Lev and Anne began their life together in Lafayette moving to Pittsburgh, PA where they started their family. He began his career working for Westinghouse in the early years of technological innovation. Upon leaving Westinghouse, he moved his family to Stony Brook, NY for a short time period. The family then moved to Silicon Valley where Lev flourished in his career. He worked for several technology businesses before creating his own company, Valence Technology. In 1994, Lev and Anne moved to Delhi, LA where Lev, creating Dawson Farms, raised and marketed sweet potatoes for numerous years.

Lev had a passion for politics, British history, education, dogs and aviation. Above all, he always displayed dedication to the church, especially St. Theresa Catholic Church and St. Joseph's Abbey.

Lev is survived by his wife, Anne Dawson; his brothers, Steve (Kathleen) and Bobby (Barbara) Dawson; sons, David (Michelle) and Seth (Eva); and grandchildren, Mikahla, Jedidiah, Isabel, Davina and Theadora.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lev Magruder Dawson Sr and Elizabeth Lirette; and his sister Mary "Missy" Dawson.

Arrangements as follows: visitation will be at Cox Funeral Home, 724 Broadway Street, Delhi, LA, on Oct. 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary to follow. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Delhi on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019; at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. He will be buried at the Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cory Albritton and the staff at Richland Parish Hospital in Delhi.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Theresa Catholic Church, mailing to PO Box 785 Delhi, Louisiana 71232.

Arrangements by Cox Funeral Home of Delhi, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lev's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now