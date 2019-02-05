|
Leverla Babineaux Parr, 86, died at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Terrebonne General Hospital. Born August 19, 1932, she was a native of Iota, La. and resident of Houma.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, James Parr; four children, Donna (Steve) Bonvillain, Jamie (Malinda) Parr, Lisa (Byron) Miranda, and Jay (Michele) Parr; grandchildren, Heather Myers, Ashley Knight, Katie Parr, Derek Bonvillain, Andree Daniel, Matthew Miranda and Kristen Miranda; and nine great-grandchildren. She was one of 17 children and is survived by six sisters, Annie Comeaux, Allie Dhuet, Angie Cavalier, Audrey George, Maudry Bergeron and Mildred Richard; and over five hundred nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Adelina Babineaux; her daughter, Debra Parr Ellender; and 10 brothers and sisters, Evelia Savoie, Sybil Cortez, Louella Babineaux, Lionel Babineaux, Early Babineaux, Harry Babineaux, Ivy Babineaux, Lloyd Babineaux, Linic Babineaux and Arthur Babineaux Jr.
She loved being of service to others and the church. Lee was the first to step up to take care of family and friends when they were in need. She worked at the A&P grocery store for many years while raising her family. After retiring, she volunteered at various places, including St. Francis de Sales Church and the beauty salon at Heritage Manor.
Jimmy and Lee loved going to the casino, playing cards, and Cajun dancing and she enjoyed bowling until Lee's arthritis made that impossible. She lived a full and active life.
We would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and his staff for many years of care as well as the Heritage Manor Nursing Home where she was a very brief resident.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help fight Rheumatoid Arthritis. Donations can be made in Lee's name at The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation https://www.helpfightra.org/donations/.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019