Leverta Mazeres Hines

Leverta "Lisa" Mazeres Hines, born on October 4, 1943, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 76.



Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the family has requested to not have a memorial service.



She is survived by her loving children, Lisa H. Theriot (Rickey) and Thomas Hines Jr. (Karen); grandchildren, Sarabeth Theriot, Samantha Theriot, and Kyle Hines; sister, Wanda Mazeres Ketner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



She is also survived by her canine companion, Charley Hines.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Hines Sr.; second husband, John Bourg; parents, Gaston Mazeres Sr. and Irma LeBlanc Mazeres; brothers, Reginald Mazeres and Gaston Mazeres Jr.; and sisters, Margaret Mazeres and Nettie Boudreaux.



She will be remembered for her loving nature and compassion towards her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones, but the family has comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her family members in Heaven.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store