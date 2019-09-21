|
Levis "LP" Pellegrin, Jr., age 87, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:46 a.m. surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
LP is survived by his children, Glynn "Bro" Pellegrin and wife Susan, Lynn "Black" Pellegrin and wife Monica, Barry Pellegrin and wife Monica, Pamela Pellegrin; brother, Terry Pellegrin; sister, Enid LeBlanc; brother-in-laws, Melvin "Mickey" Duplantis Sr., Michael Guidry, Gillis Guidry Jr., Donald Folse; sister-in-laws, Janet Pellegrin, Norma Jane Duplantis, Cecile Guidry; grandchildren, Lauren McCabe, Keith Dugas, Lance Pellegrin Sr., Brittany Saale, Jordon and Jenni Pellegrin; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Lindsey Pellegrin, Lance Pellegrin Jr, Connor and Cooper McCabe, Karsyn Tivet, Jakoby Authement, Kayden and Dakota Dugas, Ethan Saale and Jandon Solet; great-great-grandchild, Rhett Pellegrin and Caleb "CJ" Pellegrin Jr.; godchildren, Dean Pellegrin, Zina Dutton and Terrilyn Duplantis.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Fae Pellegrin; parents, Levis Pellegrin Sr. and Edna Pellegrin; brothers, Bruce Pellegrin Sr and Verges Pellegrin; sisters, Ruth Malbrough, Ismay "Blackie" Folse; brother-in-laws, O'Neil Malbrough and Morris LeBlanc; sister-in-laws, Wilma Pellegrin, Gayle Pellegrin and Bridget Guidry; and grandchild, Tiffany Pellegrin.
LP was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, god-father, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening and making pepper and blackberry jelly; however, his greatest joy was his family.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Russell Henry and his staff, and the nurses in the CCU at TGMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Terrebonne Council on Aging, P.O. Box 8036, Houma, La 70361.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019