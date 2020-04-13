Home

Libby Duthu Brunet

Libby Duthu Brunet Obituary
Libby Duthu Brunet, 90, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on April 9, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date with burial in Holy Family Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Robin Brunet (Melody); daughters, Cheryl Brunet and Susie Bourg (Joe); brothers, C.J. Duthu and Myron Duthu; sisters, Mae Smith and Rose Christen; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd P. Brunet; parents, Luke Duthu and Rosemary Duthu; daughters, Jackie Dehart; grandson, Luke Brunet; granddaughter, Hannah Dehart; brothers, Houston Duthu, Raymond Duthu, and Joseph Duthu; and sisters, Nora Fitch and Rita Dion.

Libby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to many others.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
