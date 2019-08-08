|
Liliane Ottelard Georges, 94 a native of Paris, France and resident of Larose, Louisiana passed away with her loving family at her side on Aug. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until funeral services. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Liliane is survived by her children; Martine (Rab) Bruce, Jean (Brandi) and Gerald (Tina) Georges, grandchildren; Kim C. Fangue, Mark Cheramie, Jonathan Boudreaux, Jared W. Danos, Garrett Bruce, Nicholas Bruce, Devin G. Naccio, Austin Georges Cameron Georges and Beau S. Georges, and 11 great grandchildren. Liliane was preceded in death by her husband; Jean Georges, daughters; Chantal G. Boudreaux and Marie G. Danos, grandson; Jordan M. Georges and her parents; Leon A. Ottelard and Marie Morel Ottelard.
The Georges family would like to thank Tina D. Georges, Ronni Berry, the Dantin family, all Memere's friends and St. Joseph Hospice for the care and compassion shown to their mother.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019