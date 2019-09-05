|
Lillian Ann Thibodaux Firmature, 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Lillian was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday with burial following in the church cemetery.
Lillian is survived by her children, Lena Marie, Leon Jr., Lynn and wife Barbara Eschete Firmature, Lisa, and Lillian Firmature; grandchildren Kasey and husband Nathan Boudwin and Krista Firmature and fiancé Aaron Yarmush; great-grandchildren Evan Boudwin and Athena Firmature; sisters Bernita Mary Guidry, Gayle Naquin, Jeanne and husband Anthony Carrere, Susan and husband Donald Gautreaux; and brother Albert and wife Myra Thibodaux. Lillian is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Firmature Sr.; parents Mack and Emma Prevost Thibodaux; brothers Ambrose, Herbert and Eddie Thibodaux; sister Judy T. Lirette; brothers-in-law Anthony Firmature, Michael Guidry and Reynold Naquin.
Lillian enjoyed spending time with family. She also had a love of reading books. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian had a vibrant personality, beautiful smile, and pure, beautiful soul.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019