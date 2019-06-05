|
Lillian Josephine Van Buren, 96, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at New Morning Star Baptist Church in Labadieville. Burial in the church Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish of her memories her daughters, Vera Van Buren, Cynthia Sewire (Alvin), Linda Faye Lovely (Mike) and Sarah Moses (Marlon); sons, Robert Van Buren (Jennifer) and Earl Van Buren; sisters, Betty Jones and Grace Brown; 31 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; godchild, Cherise Harris; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albertha and Oliver Williams; husband, Walter Van Buren Sr.; daughter, Dorothy Ann Williams; and sons, Charles Ray and Murphy Van Buren.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 6, 2019