Lillian L. Bergeron, 84, of Houma, passed away on May 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held in her honor from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years John Bergeron; son Michael David Bergeron; daughters Cindy D. Bergeron and Myra Gautreaux; grandchildren Lucas Bergeron, Jessica Guidry, Kenni Bergeron, Kelsey Bergeron and Paul Guidry; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia Alldredge; son Kenneth Bergeron; grandson Rusty Bouldin; four brothers and five sisters.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019