Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Williams Obituary
Lillian M. "Mama" Williams, 92, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4230 S. Broad Ave. in New Orleans. A procession following the service to St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 5479 La. 1 in Napoleonville, with a 1-hour visitation. Burial in church cemetery.

Lillian is survived by her daughters, Ramona Skidmore (Matthew), Glenda Williams and Connie Bannister; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Williams Sr.; parents Morris and Lillian Jalvia; son Lawrence Williams Jr.; sisters Ruth Bougere and Lucille Parker; and brothers Roland, Lawrence, and Reginald Jalvia.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now