Lillian M. "Mama" Williams, 92, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4230 S. Broad Ave. in New Orleans. A procession following the service to St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 5479 La. 1 in Napoleonville, with a 1-hour visitation. Burial in church cemetery.
Lillian is survived by her daughters, Ramona Skidmore (Matthew), Glenda Williams and Connie Bannister; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Williams Sr.; parents Morris and Lillian Jalvia; son Lawrence Williams Jr.; sisters Ruth Bougere and Lucille Parker; and brothers Roland, Lawrence, and Reginald Jalvia.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019