|
|
Lillian Regina Waguespack "Lily" "Gidget" Giardina passed away at the age of 68 on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until religious services at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Camp Istrouma Chapel, 25975 Greenwell Springs Road in Greenwell Springs, La.
Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jim Giardina; daughter, Angie; son, Jimmie; sisters, Sylvia Dutrieux (Ronnie), Juanita Foster (Ray), Esther Giglio (Vic), Phyliss Cooper (Ronnie) and Regina; brothers, Earl, Bernard (Muriel); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is also survived by her adopted family, Bridget Scott and husband Jeff; and niece, Jaden Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Moise and Edese Lorio Waguespack; brothers, Moise, Jr., Kenneth and Tony Waguespack; and sister, Audrey Pertuit.
Church Funeral Services in Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020