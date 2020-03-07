Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Camp Istrouma Chapel
25975 Greenwell Springs Road
Greenwell Springs, LA
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Camp Istrouma Chapel
25975 Greenwell Springs Road
Greenwell Springs, LA
Lillian Regina Waguespack

Lillian Regina Waguespack Obituary
Lillian Regina Waguespack "Lily" "Gidget" Giardina passed away at the age of 68 on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until religious services at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Camp Istrouma Chapel, 25975 Greenwell Springs Road in Greenwell Springs, La.

Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jim Giardina; daughter, Angie; son, Jimmie; sisters, Sylvia Dutrieux (Ronnie), Juanita Foster (Ray), Esther Giglio (Vic), Phyliss Cooper (Ronnie) and Regina; brothers, Earl, Bernard (Muriel); four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She is also survived by her adopted family, Bridget Scott and husband Jeff; and niece, Jaden Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Moise and Edese Lorio Waguespack; brothers, Moise, Jr., Kenneth and Tony Waguespack; and sister, Audrey Pertuit.

Church Funeral Services in Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
