Lillie Mae Brown, 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 1:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 Hwy 311 in Schriever. Per CDC/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks in building at all times. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Dalton, Jr. (Carolyn) and Larry Brown; daughter, Cynthia and Cora Brown, Dora Pharr and Donna Fortune (Douglas); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry (Deloris), and Ernest Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton, Sr. and Molly Hill Brown; brothers, Bill and Jack Brown; and sister, Beatrice Brown.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store