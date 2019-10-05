Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Lily Mae Danos, 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
at 8:22 a.m. Lily was a native of Raceland and a resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at
St Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian
Burial will begin following visitation at St. Bernadette at 11 a.m. Burial will be held following
Mass at St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery in Raceland.
Lily is survived by her daughter, Pamela D. LeBoeuf and companion Wayne Cedotal;
granddaughter, Melissa LeBoeuf Authement and husband Kerry Authement; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan Authement, Luke Authement and Emmy Authement.
Lily is preceded in death by her sons, Clyde Danos and Randy Danos; and son-in-law, Raymond J. LeBoeuf.
Lily was devoted to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and had a devotion to the Most Holy Family
and the Rosary. Lily prayed the Holy Rosary daily for herself, family and friends in all her
intentions.
Lily will be loved and remembered as an extremely kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be kindly and lovingly remembered by her family and she will be never forgotten, but always greatly loved.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
