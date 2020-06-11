Mr. Lincoln J. Martin Sr., 89, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on June 8, 2020 of natural causes.



A private Catholic Mass and burial were held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mr. Lincoln is survived by his children, Lincoln J. Martin Jr. (Evelyn), Cornel Martin Sr. (Cynthia), Debra Martin (companion, Billy Plaisance) and Hope Adams (Michael); grandchildren Tiffany Hymel (Benjamin), Ross Martin (Aubrey), Samantha Martin Davis (Chase) , Revee Dufrene (Philip), Cornel Martin Jr. (Toni), Graham Martin and Duncan Martin (fiance' Michelle); great-grandchildren Kerington and Kaylee Hymel, Colston, Reid and Anistyn Dufrene, Stella, Spencer and Silas Martin, Hal Davis, Riley and Ridge Verret, Gabriel Dempster-Martin and baby girl Martin; sister-in-law Norma Lafont; half-brother Donald Martin; and half sister Ruth Pitre.



He was preceded in death by his wife Alfrances "Dada" Pitre Martin; parents, Aramis Martin Sr., and Angelina Angelette; brothers, Uderick "To-To" Martin, Lindberg Martin, Stanley Martin and Clarence Martin; sisters, Bertha M. Williams, Lucia M. St. Pierre, and Lucille M. Gillenwater; half-brother Aramis Martin Jr.; half-sister Bernice "Tip" Arriaga; step-brother Johnnie "Nookie" Cheramie, and step-sister Mildred "Nunun" C. Martin.



Mr. Martin began working full-time as a mere child, shrimping and trapping to help support his mother and seven siblings. In his late teens he began working in the offshore oil and gas industry. On his days off, he became a certified scuba diver and started a diving service removing trash, ropes, fishing nets and cable from propellers of fishing vessels and work vessels. In his thirties, he bought two small crew boats working the inland oil fields south of Houma. After Hurricane Betsy, he joined many other men from southeast Louisiana replacing roofs and repairing homes damaged by the horrific storm. Shortly thereafter he sold his crew boats. He became owner of Mrs. Thomas Pitre's Grocery Store in Golden Meadow, managing the store with his wife and four children.



In his forties he acquired towboats and other oilfield vessels, all while continuing his dive business, managing the store, physically building his house in Galliano and helping build and repair houses for his children and grandchildren.



In his mid-fifties, the store closed. He received his Coast Guard license and worked as a Captain on his boats. He continued to focus on his other businesses while helping his children move around the country and back again. He retired in his mid-sixties, but never stopped working for his children and grandchildren. He instilled in them a work ethic and love that will never be forgotten. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Rotary Club of Golden Meadow. He enjoyed deer hunting in Texas, as well as spear-fishing and deep-sea fishing from his boat, the "Barracuda." His favorite pastime of all was cutting a rug across the dance floor with the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Alfrances.



Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.





